Speakers Denounce Western’s Decision to Cut Volleyball

Members of Western Wyoming Community College's Women's Volleyball Team, joined by several supporters, packed the public gallery at the college's board of trustees meeting Thursday evening. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Eight people addressed the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday, voicing frustration and disappointment over the school’s recent decision to eliminate the women’s volleyball program.

Before public comment began, Vice Chairman Jim Jessen reminded the audience of meeting rules and noted that trustees could not take action on the volleyball program because it was not listed on the agenda.

Parents, players, former employees and relatives spoke for more than an hour, criticizing both the decision and how it was handled.

Sonya Hunt, who has a student at the college, questioned the school’s cost analysis.

“I have not seen anything put out to support the volleyball program,” she said. “That saddens me greatly.”

Sophomore player Reagan Davis, from Pinedale, said athletes learned about the decision after being told to attend a mandatory meeting with only 15 minutes’ notice, forcing some to leave class early.

“I would love to know when you made this decision,” she said.

Davis also asked why their coach, Fredann Soto, was escorted out of the building and questioned where ticket revenue from volleyball games will go now that the program is gone.

Devon Slaugh, head volleyball coach at Manila High School and mother of Western freshman player Kamryn Slaugh, said the decision has already harmed athletes.

“I am deeply, deeply concerned by the college’s actions,” she said.

She described “gut-wrenching” impacts on players who had done nothing wrong and who had spent years working to play at the college level. Slaugh said many college programs have finished recruiting for next season, leaving Western athletes scrambling for new teams and uncertain about how they will pay for school now that their scholarships are gone. Western’s administration said the college will honor scholarships promised to volleyball players after the program was dissolved.

“These are 18- and 19-year-old kids, and they have shown more class and bravery than many people in this room,” she said. “If you can look at this situation and not be thoroughly disgusted, then I truly have no words for you.”

Former employee Elizabeth Wells said many community members are “disgusted” with how the college handled the cut and questioned why volleyball was eliminated while the girls soccer team, esports program and other offerings remain. Western does not have a soccer field and plays at the junior high and claimed soccer draws fewer attendees than volleyball. Wells also questioned why Soto was escorted out and why the approximately $30,000 raised from the Wild West Showdown, a recent wrestling dual between the Mustangs and the University of Wyoming Cowboys, could not help save the team.

I am deeply, deeply concerned by the college’s actions. Devon Slaugh

Freshman Hanna Longhurst said players should have been informed sooner.

“This was the one school who got me a scholarship. My parents can’t afford to send me to school,” she said. With 12 freshmen on the roster, she said earlier communication would have allowed athletes to plan. “I would like to know the full story and why you came to this decision. What were the alternative methods?”

Player Mercedes Murray, from Hawaii, said Western promised her a family and a new home when she was recruited.

“I genuinely cannot afford to be here, and now that the school cut the volleyball program I cannot afford to go back home,” she said. Murray said she watched her coach put personal money into the program during the season.

Isabel Wittig, a player from Canada, said it cost her thousands of dollars to enter the country and attend Western. She tore two ligaments this year, didn’t get to play, and was promised three years at the school. Now, she said she must transfer without receiving the same opportunities as American athletes.

John Crouch, grandfather of the Slaugh family, said he understands budgets and hard decisions but criticized the college for how the situation unfolded. “This was disgusting and uncalled for how it was handled,” he said.

He asked why contingency plans and earlier discussions were not shared with families. “The girls committed to you. Why weren’t they committed to by you?”

He also said Soto “was treated terribly,” adding that the perception among many is that she was treated poorly because she is a Black woman.