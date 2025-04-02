Special Olympic Athletes are Training for Area II Summer Games

Special Olympic Athletes are Training for Area II Summer Games

Special Olympic Athletes ready for basketball at the Special Olympic Wyoming Area II Summer Games in 2023

ROCK SPRINGS — Special Olympic athletes from the southwest corner of Wyoming are training in athletics, basketball, powerlifting, and swimming for the annual Special Olympics Wyoming Area II Summer Games on Thursday, April 17, and are in need of volunteers.

The basketball, powerlifting, and swimming events will be at the Rock Springs Recreation Center at 3900 Sweetwater Dr. at 8:30 a.m. and the athletics events will be held at Rock Springs Jr. High School at 3500 Foothill Blvd. at 12 p.m.

The event needs volunteers to help with keeping score, assisting the skills stations, and assisting with awards. If anyone is interested they can sign up for volunteering on the website or contact Kirklin Carroll-Vincent by email with questions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Rock Springs Chicken Decision Tabled to April 15

Rock Springs Chicken Decision Tabled to April 15

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Commissioners Eye Possible 3% COLA if Budget Can Support it

Commissioners Eye Possible 3% COLA if Budget Can Support it

Long Standing Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Tabled for Further Discussions by the Council

Long Standing Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Tabled for Further Discussions by the Council