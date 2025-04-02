Special Olympic Athletes are Training for Area II Summer Games

ROCK SPRINGS — Special Olympic athletes from the southwest corner of Wyoming are training in athletics, basketball, powerlifting, and swimming for the annual Special Olympics Wyoming Area II Summer Games on Thursday, April 17, and are in need of volunteers.

The basketball, powerlifting, and swimming events will be at the Rock Springs Recreation Center at 3900 Sweetwater Dr. at 8:30 a.m. and the athletics events will be held at Rock Springs Jr. High School at 3500 Foothill Blvd. at 12 p.m.

The event needs volunteers to help with keeping score, assisting the skills stations, and assisting with awards. If anyone is interested they can sign up for volunteering on the website or contact Kirklin Carroll-Vincent by email with questions.