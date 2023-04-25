Special Olympics Area 2 Meet to Take Place in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — More than 150 Special Olympic athletes will gather in Sweetwater County Wednesday to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics Area 2 Summer Games.

Area 2 Director Chrissy Bowns of Evanston said the ceremony will start with a torch run at 9 a.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, which will be followed by opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. The run will end at the hockey rink where the ceremonies will take place. Bowns said the hockey rink is a great place for participants to parade around the arena and celebrate the games. The ceremony is the only time all of the athletes are together in one place at the same time.

The ceremony will last about 20 minutes and then the games will commence. The morning events taking place at the recreation center will include, swimming, basketball, and powerlifting. The afternoon events will start at 12:30 p.m. and take place at the Rock Springs Junior High. Some of the afternoon events include sprints, relays, long-distance running and events with accommodations.

“Our most popular event is the throwing event, where they throw tennis balls,” Bowns said.

To host an event like this requires some help and the RS Junior High School, National Honor Society, Wyoming National Guard and Western Wyoming Community College have stepped up to provide volunteers.

Bowns said she’s excited to see the participants compete and at how much the competition has grown over the years. At one point, Area 2 only had 50 competitiors and now it is up to 150. Area 2 is one of five areas created throughout the state. Those who do well in regionals will move onto state, which will take place in Gillette in May.

“In the last year, we have grown by leaps and bounds,” Bowns said.

The ceremony and events are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend and cheer on the competitors. This year, competitors from Park City, Utah; Victor, Idaho; Evanston, Bridger Valley, Afton, Jackson and of course Rock Springs will be at the event.

Bridger Valley swimmer Brandi Hunter, who competed at the Special Olympics North America USA games in 2022, will be at the games as well. Bowns said she is excited to watch.

Bowns wanted to thank Angie Chavez at Jimmy Johns, Games Management Team Director Jill Blazovich, Robyn Rassmusen, Life Skills employee Rebecca James, the Fletcher Family from Guardian Watch, and Games Manager President Hank Dearden, who is a senior at Evanston High School and who will be announcing the games.