Special Screening of ‘Who She Is’ to Show in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Who She Is tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic.

By bringing these missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the statistics. Audiences will learn each woman’s loves and losses and will come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in Wyoming and beyond.

This special screening of Who She Is will take place at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, February 2, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

After the film screening, join Caldera Productions filmmakers Jordan Dresser and Sophie Barksdale for a discussion about the film, MMIW in Wyoming, and the importance of empowering Indigenous voices in solutions to combat this epidemic. This screening event is presented by Wyoming Humanities and the Wyoming Council for Women.

For more details, visit their website or watch the trailer here.