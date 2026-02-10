Special Search and Rescue Plate Auction is Live

The new search and rescue specialty plate offered by WYDOT. It and a rodeo plate are new specialty plates available in 2026. Image courtesy of WYDOT.

CHEYENNE — The auctions for specialty numbered Wyoming Search and Rescue license plates is now live.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is auctioning plates numbered 1-10, 100, and 307, with all of the proceeds raised benefiting the state’s search and rescue groups. Plates 1-10 are available for bidding, with the auctions for 1-5 closing at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. The auction for 6-10 closes Feb. 24. Bidding for plates 100 and 307 begin Feb. 11 and will end Feb. 25. Bidding starts at $100.

The plates won at auction are not novelty plates and must be registered to a vehicle. WYDOT will mail the plates to the winners’ counties, where they will be required to register the plate. The current plates registered to the winners’ vehicles would then be surrendered to the county and the $180 specialty plate fee would need to be paid to the county. The winner would also be responsible for the $50 yearly renewal fee to keep the plates.

To participate in the auction, follow this link. Residents interested in purchasing a search and rescue plate can do so through this link.