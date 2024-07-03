Special Use Permit Granted for Hilltop Baptist Church Child Care Center

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved a special use permit to allow Hilltop Baptist Church to operate a child care center within the existing church.

While the property at 405 Faith Dr. is zoned as R-1, a child care center subject to State of Wyoming requirements is only allowed in business zones. The special use permit satisfies this requirement.

The child care center will provide care for infants and children through the age of five, and will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. According to Holly Wilhelm, Planning & Zoning Administrator, the total number of children served may be as high as 100.

Several community members attended the city council meeting to show their support for the special use permit, and of all attendees, no one was against it.

“As you know, there is a great need,” Hilltop Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Clint Scott said. “We also know that our facility is a great facility for the need.”

Scott thanked the Council for their support in the church’s endeavor, and noted that this is all for the children and families of Green River.

“This is about families, this is about children, and this is about putting our best foot forward for our community,” he said.

The church has been working with the Department of Family Services to obtain state licensure for the center.