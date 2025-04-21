Specialty Clinics Parking Lot Under Construction

ROCK SPRINGS –– Work began Monday on the parking area in front of the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial at 1180 College Drive.

Construction is part of a complete remodeling project that will include the front and lobby area at the entrance to the Specialty Clinics, Clinic Manager Jodi Cheese said.

Work expected to last through July and the hospital expects parking areas will be extremely limited. To avoid long walks, patients may consider entering through the main hospital doors or parking closer to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer entrance at the back of the clinics.

Cheese said the hospital apologizes for the inconvenience. When it is finished, the project will be much more patient-friendly.