Speedway Roars Back This Weekend

Ethan Poll's 59P lined up in the pits at Sweetwater Speedway. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper.

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Speedway opens its 2026 racing season Friday and Saturday with the “May Mayhem” event, bringing two nights of dirt track racing to Rock Springs.

The opening weekend features a full slate of classes, including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts and Go-Karts in beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions.

Racing begins each night at 7:15 p.m. following hot laps at 7 p.m. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., while grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m.

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Several defending season champions are expected to return to the track after strong 2025 campaigns. In the IMCA Modified division, Justen Yeager captured last year’s track championship by six points over Casey Delp. Tony Dugan edged Shawn Parrish by three points to secure the IMCA Sport Mod championship, while Cody Poll won the IMCA Sport Compact standings with four feature wins and a 26-point advantage over his nephew, Ethan Poll.

The season opener traditionally draws competitors from across southwest Wyoming and surrounding areas as drivers begin building points toward track championships.

The “May Mayhem” weekend also opens a summer schedule that includes several major events later in the season, including the ASCS Sprint Car Summer Sizzler June 19-20, and the Ken Hansen Memorial during the July 4 weekend.