Speirs Fire 20% Contained as Weather Helps Firefighters

Firefighting personnel at a helispot while working on the Speirs Fire. Photo by the Ashley National Forest

DUTCH JOHN, Utah — Moist weather is helping firefighters to actively engage the Speirs Fire, but forecasted hot and dry conditions are expected next week. While the weather remains favorable firefighters will take advantage and continue to aggressively suppress the fire, the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 3 said.

The fire has grown to 764 acres, however, in the past few days crews made substantial progress containing the Speirs Fire, with containment at 20%. The stage was set by positioning a complex incident management team, establishing spike camps, and local community support. The highest priorities include firefighter and public safety.

Two new wildland fire crews joined the fire yesterday bringing the total personnel to 347. Crews are building additional helicopter landing areas along the containment line to improve access and add support and potential medical evacuation options. Today crews will continue to construct fire line, making fuel breaks to contain the fire.

Great Basin IMT 3 said it is investing significant effort to ensure Dutch John residents, local businesses, and visitors to Flaming Gorge can go about their normal day with minimal disruptions. Currently, 41 of the 43 campgrounds in the area remain open. Only Firefighters Memorial and Greendale Group campsites are closed. Roads and trails in the Green’s Draw area are closed, see closure map for details. All boat launches on the reservoir and river remain open. Please visit Ashley National Forest Facebook page or the Speirs Fire Inciweb site for details on the closure order.

For more information on existing closures, please visit the Ashley National Forest website. The Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area remains open to the public for recreational opportunities.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect over the Speirs Fire area. Using uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)/drones is illegal within the TFR. To stay updated on the Speirs Fire, visit the incident website.