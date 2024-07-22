Speirs Fire 40% Contained; Planned Burns Produce More Smoke

Firefighting resources conducted a firing operation along the perimeter in the southern portion of the fire Sunday. The intent of this operation is to cleanup unburned fuel (grass, brush, and down material) along the edge of the fire’s perimeter to help strengthen containment lines. Photo by Toby Weed, incident public information officer

DUTCH JOHN, Utah — Crews on the ground continue to make steady quality progress controlling the Speirs Fire, with containment at 40% and the fire staying the same size at 764 acres. There are currently 431 personnel working on containing the Speirs Fire.

Warm and clear conditions with light winds coming from the north on Sunday allowed crews to initiate previously planned burning operations, producing more smoke than in previous days. Burn-out operations will contribute to a stronger containment line and increase firefighter safety, according to the Great Basin IMT 3. Incident Commander Brett Waters stressed the importance of planning for the future.

“It is my expectation that we work slow and steady through containment and mop up to ensure the Ashley National Forest is set up for success in the long-term management of this fire,” Waters said.

Crews have made significant progress in containing the fire while prioritizing the health and safety of firefighters and the public, he continued.

Today’s operational plans include using tactics similar to those employed in the past few days, aggressively suppressing the fire, using mostly direct containment line construction. Crews are further fortifying existing containment lines by expanding fuel breaks and using water to mop up heat sources near the fire’s edge. If burning operations resume, the increased smoke will again be visible this afternoon. Increasingly warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected to increase fire behavior.

Closures

Being on or within the following campgrounds, roads, and trails are prohibited on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest: Firefighters Memorial Campground, Greendale Group Campsite, Forest Service Road (FSR) 610, FSR 689, Lowline trail FST103 its junction with the Pipe Creek Trail, FST003. Forest Service Trail 003 from the beginning at the junction with FST 103 to the junction of Forest Service Trail 004 and Forest Service Trail 004 to Greens Draw Road 049.

For more information on existing closures, please visit the Ashley National Forest website. The Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area remains open to the public for recreational opportunities.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect over the Speirs Fire area. Using uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)/drones is illegal within the TFR.

For more information on the Speirs Fire, visit the incident website.