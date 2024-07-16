Speirs Fire Activity Light but Still Burning After Monday Showers

A smokejumper parachutes into an area near the Speirs Fire with smoke and flames in background on July 13. Photo taken by Delene Jaques

DUTCH JOHNS, Utah — The Speirs Fire is zero percent contained with approximately 95 personnel assigned to the incident as of Tuesday morning. The size of the fire is now 759 acres, Ashley National Forest personnel said.

Monday’s activity was light due to cloud cover and afternoon showers. Fire growth did occur on the southern side of the fire towards Greens Draw. As large fuels continue to burn, smoke may be noticeable in the area.

Crews will continue to secure the north and west side of the fire through direct measures, creating hand line and extinguishing fire spots. The current reduced fire behavior may provide an opportunity to gain additional foothold in suppression efforts. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain with minimal access, and aerial resources will continue to assist in suppression efforts.

Today’s conditions are expected to be similar being mostly sunny in the morning with afternoon showers, lightning, and gusty erratic winds.

There are currently no evacuations, closures of campgrounds or developed recreation sites, or campfire restrictions in place. However, due to the proximity of the fire, future closure of the Greens Draw area and some developed recreation sites is anticipated.

Despite the reduction in fire behavior, visitors and residents in the area are encouraged to remain observant. Warmer temperature can dry out vegetation quickly and increase fire activity.

Management of the fire will transition to the Great Basin Incident Management Team 3, a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT), on Wednesday.