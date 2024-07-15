Speirs Fire Caused by Lightning, Size Estimated at 700 Acres

A smokejumper parachutes into an area near the Speirs Fire with smoke and flames in background on July 13. Photo taken by Delene Jaques

DUTCH JOHN, Utah — Fire activity on the Speirs Fire was moderate on Sunday, with the size of the fire now estimated to be at 700 acres. Fire growth occurred primarily on the south and east sides of the fire, crossing over Spruce Creek about a mile southeast of Speirs Peak.

The fire is located south of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District, east of Hwy 191 near Speirs Peak. It was started by lightning on July 13.

Scattered thundershowers over Sunday night added additional moisture and continued to moderate fire activity. Monday’s weather conditions are anticipated to be mostly sunny, with clouds and scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Suppression efforts on Sunday focused on the western portion of the fire, with crews working to keep the fire east of the Cart Creek drainage. Aerial resources including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers and one helicopter were utilized to slow fire growth.

Today, fire crews will be working directly to create lines and extinguish fire spots. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain with minimal access. Aerial resources will continue to assist in suppression efforts, with a mix of helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers.

The fire is zero percent contained with approximately 93 fire personnel assigned to the incident.

There are currently no evacuations, closures of campgrounds or developed recreation sites, or campfire restrictions in place. However, visitors and residents in the area are encouraged to remain observant. The fire situation is dynamic and may change quickly depending upon weather changes that influence fire behavior.