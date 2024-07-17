Speirs Fire Intensity Reduced but Continues to Burn, 3% Contained

DUTCH JOHN, Utah — Recent wetting rains have significantly reduced the fire intensity of the Speirs Fire, however it continues to burn and is currently 3% contained and is at an approximate size of 759 acres. The fire was caused by lighting on July 13, and is located approximately three miles south of the town of Dutch John, Utah and south of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

There are 230 personnel working to contain the fire, and the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Speirs Fire at 6 a.m. today. Incident Commander Brett Waters thanked Tom Wilson, Zac Farmer, and the Type 3 Incident Management Organization made up of from local firefighting professionals.

“Their outstanding work on the initial attack has given us a solid foundation to build on,” Commander Waters said.

This muted fire activity will allow crews to construct containment features directly along much of the fire’s perimeter. This direct attack will help contain the fire in the smallest possible footprint. Along portions of the northern flank, the fire burned unevenly, creating fingers of fire that pushed north and left unburned fuels between them. Here, firefighters will use an indirect attack method to remove these unburned fuels and create a more uniform and manageable containment line.

One of the significant challenges firefighters face in suppressing the Speirs Fire is the lack of roads to bring personnel and equipment to the fire area. To address this, they are creating a remote ‘spike’ camp. This camp will allow firefighters to stay nearer to the fire, eliminating many hours of hiking and allowing that time to be invested in containing the fire. Helicopters will fly in food and supplies to support the firefighters in their remote camp.

A ridge of higher pressure will build over the fire area today, reducing the chance of wetting rain. However, this high-pressure ridge should subside by Thursday, bringing the possibility of additional precipitation over the fire area. Along with the possibility of wetting rain, this pattern of afternoon thundershowers also carries the risk of erratic outflow winds that could push the fire in unexpected directions. This is a serious concern, and team safety officers will make every effort to mitigate the risk to firefighter safety.

Closures

Being on or within the following campgrounds, roads, and trails are prohibited on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest: Firefighters Memorial Campground, Greendale Group Campsite, Forest Service Road (FSR) 610, FSR 689, Lowline trail FST103 its junction with the Pipe Creek Trail, FST 003. Forest Service Trail 003 from the beginning at the junction with FST 103 to the junction of Forest Service Trail 004 and Forest Service Trail 004 to Greens Draw Road 049. For more information on existing closures, please visit the Ashely National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/ashley/alerts-notices.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): A TFR is in effect over the Speirs Fire area. Using uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)/drones is illegal within the TFR.

To keep updated on the Speirs Fire, visit the Spiers Fire Incident Website at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident…/utasf-speirs-fire.