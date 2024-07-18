Speirs Fire Remains 3% Contained with More Thunderstorms, Lightning Forecasted

Photo of single engine air tanker (SEAT) plane dropping retardant on the Speirs Fire on July 13. Photo taken by US Forest Service, Aaron Selig

DUTCH JOHN, Utah — Recent increasing moisture trends throughout the Speirs Fire area have led to a decrease in visible fire activity over the last few days. The fire has not grown since Wednesday and remains at 759 acres and 3% contained, with 283 personnel working to control the fire.

According to the Great Basin Incident Management Team #3, a mixture of direct and indirect line has been established along the heel of the fire. Direct line is the removal of burnable material along the blackened edge of the fire to ensure the fire is unable to continue burning through the area. In regions where firefighters are unable to directly engage the fire, indirect line is being constructed. Crews were able to begin engaging in “mop-up” procedures around sections of line that have been marked as secured. Mop-up is the act of walking sections of burned ground and extinguishing remaining heat sources.

As crews continue to work towards the containment of the Speirs Fire, two “Spike Camps” have been established to decrease the duration of travel that crews experience while reaching the fire. Additional resources have been ordered to assist in the fire control effort.

An increase of showers entering the fire area has been forecasted to start around noon and will likely continue through the end of the day. Thunder and lightning have been predicted around the fire area. Thunderstorms are often accompanied by strong and erratic winds that have potential to stimulate dormant hotspots. This can lead to unexpected and rapid growth of the fire.

In conjunction with the fire suppression effort, the primary goal of the team is to focus on firefighter and public safety. Incident Commander Brett Waters emphasized the mitigation of risks that firefighters take while working in challenging terrain and focused on the need to ensure firefighter safety.

“Let’s make sure we are making steady progress, while being safe, and doing the right thing,” Waters said.

Closures

Being on or within the following campgrounds, roads, and trails are prohibited on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest: Firefighters Memorial Campground, Greendale Group Campsite, Forest Service Road (FSR) 610, FSR 689, Lowline trail FST103 its junction with the Pipe Creek Trail, FST 003. Forest Service Trail 003 from the beginning at the junction with FST 103 to the junction of Forest Service Trail 004 and Forest Service Trail 004 to Greens Draw Road 049.

For more information on existing closures, please visit the Ashley National Forest website. The Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area remains open to the public for recreational opportunities.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): A TFR is in effect over the Speirs Fire area. Using uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)/drones is illegal within the TFR.

More information can be found at the Speirs Fire Incident website.