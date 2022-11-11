Spencer George Nichols (June 20, 1946 – November 9, 2022)

Spencer George Nichols was born on June 20, 1946 in Kemmerer, Wyoming and passed away on November 9, 2022.

Spencer was a lifelong resident of Big Piney, Wyoming and was proud to call it home. He graduated from Big Piney High School in 1964 and attended Utah State University.

In 1966, he was drafted into the United States Army and served two full tours of duty in Vietnam. His tenure in the community was impactful and significant after returning home from the war. He married the love of his life Lois Clark on May 24, 1969.

He then went on to serve as councilman and Mayor of Marbleton during which time he was able to obtain a sewer system purchase, gain grants, and pass bonds for the water system. He was also involved with the Masonic Fraternities serving as Worshipful Master of the Big Piney Lodge #47 A.F.&A.M.; Worthy Grand Patron of Big Piney Chapter #42 Order Eastern Stars; Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Wyoming O.E.S in 2006 and 2007. He was also a Charter Member of the Big Piney Gun Club and helped to build the Trap and Skeet Range. He was elected to the Board of Trustees of Sublette County School District #9 where he served 10 years, six of those as Chairman. He was elected to the Plainview Cemetery Board where he served as Chairman for several years. He was a trustee and member of the Congregational Church. Spencer was always active with various Sublette County organizations throughout the years.

He was the President of the Sublette County Roping Club for six years, and his contributions to the sport of rodeo was paramount, bringing the first PRCA rodeo to the Chuckwagon Days. Throughout most summers you could find Spencer and his family at the rodeos, assisting to put them on and after the rodeo, hauling steers and bucking horses. Spencer was also a member of the initial group that formed a committee to build the Sublette County Indoor Arena

Spencer was especially proud of his family and his family will miss him dearly. Spencer is survived by his wife Lois Nichols; sisters Kathleen Hawkins and Michele Gulledge; children Wil Nichols and his wife Amber Nichols, Nick Nichols and his wife Lora Nichols, and Jim Usay; grandchildren Melissa Smith and her husband Austin Smith, Dally Nichols, Rhett Nichols and his wife Lacy Nichols, Taylor Nichols and Kloe Nichols.

Spencer was preceded in death by his parents George and Evelene Nichols and his Mother and Father in Law Frank and Evelyn Clark.

Services will be held at the Sublette County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, followed by graveside military honors at the Plainview Cemetery. A dinner will follow at the Marbleton Senior Center at approximately 1 p.m.