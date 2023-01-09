Spicer Breaks Two Records at Rock Springs Swim Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Tigers swimmer John Spicer broke two Rock Springs High School pool records over the weekend during several outstanding efforts by the senior.

Spicer won the 50 freestyle event at the Rock Springs pre-invitational on Friday with a time of 21.87. That pace broke the pool record of 22.05 held by Michael Richmond and the school record of 22.24 previously held by Spicer himself.

Spicer also won the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.30 breaking the pool record of 49.42 held by Darwin Anderson.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Junior Gunner Seiloff won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, while Senior Dailen Pederson won the 100 butterfly. Pederson, Seiloff, Timothy Stephens, and Spicer won the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.

Spicer won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Evanston meet Saturday, while Seiloff won the 200 individual medley. Stephens, Pederson, Seiloff, and Spicer won both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.

For Rock Springs results, click here. For the complete Evanston results, click here.