Spicer Named Leader of Edward Jones Wyoming Region

ROCK SPRINGS — Edward Jones financial consultant Justin Spicer recently received a promotion to the position of regional leader for the Wyoming region.

Spicer will now be responsible for the firm’s branch offices in this region while continuing to help the people of his community with their investment needs.

In addition to serving as a role model, the regional leader is also responsible for serving as a leader in client service and performance, assisting new financial advisors, and periodically visiting branch offices.

Spicer also will be responsible for keeping company officials apprised of the financial needs and concerns of the people in his region. Spicer said he is honored to be promoted to this position.

“I believe in this firm and its commitment to individual investors,” Spicer said. “I am ready for the challenge of sharing my experience and enthusiasm with our financial advisors in this region as I support them in making a difference for their clients, colleagues, and communities.”

Spicer has been with Edward Jones for nearly nine years.