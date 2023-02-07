Spicer Sets New Conference Record, Tigers Take Second in 4A West Conference Meet

GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs Tigers hosted the 4A West Conference swim meet in Green River last weekend. Rock Springs had several athletes finish in the top six and as a team the Tigers took second overall.

John Spicer led the way winning the 200 free with a time of 1:50.76, setting a new conference record which was previously set by Colton Drury of Laramie in 2020 with a time of 1:51.72. Spicer also won the 100 free.

Gunner Seiloff was second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. Deegan Smith placed fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free. Dailen Pedersen placed fifth in both the 200 IM and 100 fly. Wesley Muir placed fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free.

Spicer, Seiloff, Pedersen and Timothy Stephens won the 400 free relay and placed second in the 200 free relay. Bryce Perry, Cameron Ribordy, Tanner Thompson and Hudson Poyer placed third in the 200 medley relay.

Below are full results from this year’s 4A West Conference meet.