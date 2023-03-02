Spicer to Continue Swim Career at Morningside University

ROCK SPRINGS — To say Rock Springs High School senior John Spicer had an outstanding swim career for the Tigers is an understatement.

John not only won back-to-back state championships in the 100-meter freestyle event, but he also broke school records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 200-meter freeestyle relay.

He was a three-event conference champion in 2023, a two-event champ in 2022, and qualified for the state swim meet all four years of his high school career. John was also named the Wyoming Swimming, Inc. Male Swimmer of the Year in 2023.

Those accomplishments caught the eye of Morningside University (Sioux City, IA) head swim coach Bryan Farris, and he offered John a scholarship to come compete for the Mustangs next season.

“The talent and determination he possesses will have an immediate positive impact on our team,” Farris said. “I look forward to working with him, and I’m excited about helping him achieve his goals as a collegiate swimmer.”

John said he’s looking forward to the next phase of his competitive swim life, but he’s going to miss the camaraderie of the old Tiger teammates and coaches.

“I’m kind of sad that my high school career is over and that I won’t be able to swim with my junior teammates and senior friends,” Spicer said. “But I’m also excited about competing for Morningside. I know some people up there too.”

John plans to focus his studies in computer science with an emphasis in robotics at Morningside University in the fall.