Spicer Wins Back to Back Titles, Tigers Take Fourth at 4A State Meet

GILLETTE — The high school swimming and diving season came to an end over the weekend in Gillette at the state meets.

Rock Springs competed in the 4A swimming and diving meet and ended up taking fourth overall as a team.

Tigers’ senior John Spicer won the 100 freestyle, crowning him as back-to-back state champion. He also set a new school record in the 100 freestyle, breaking his previous record with a time of 47.30. Spicer also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a new school record of 21.75, breaking his previous record set earlier this season. Spicer all-state honors in both individual events.

Rock Springs set another school record in the 200 freestyle relay. Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff and Spicer placed second with a record time of 1:30.62, beating the old record set in 2015. Pedersen, Stephens, Seiloff, and Spicer also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay earning them all-state honors in both relays.

Seiloff placed fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Bryce Perry, Carter McBurnett, Tanner Thompson, and Stephens won consolation finals, placing seventh overall.

Pedersen placed eighth in the 200 IM, Stephens placed ninth in the 50 freestyle, and Thompson placed 11th in the 100 breast.

Spicer was chosen as the 4A co-athlete of the year along with Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central. Tigers assistant coach, Ron DeFauw, was chosen as the 4A assistant coach of the year.

