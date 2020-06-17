Sponsor a Flag to Honor Service Members This 4th of July

The Green River Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the “1st Annual Flags of Honor” scheduled to take place July 3rd-5th, 2020.

This July 4th weekend with the generous support of business sponsors and individuals in our community, hundreds of flags will proudly fly at the Thomas Moran Park, located next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

You ‘re invited to sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to any military men and women, emergency first responders, and those that serve.

Fill out the order form below and return the the Green River Chamber of Commerce

or call (307) 875-5711 to sponsor a flag today. *Limited quantities available.

You may sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to all military men and women, emergency first responders, and those that serve. You may also sponsor a flag for an individual past or present who is special in your life. The theme is:

REMEMBER > HONOR > HEAL

Flag Sponsorships are a donation of $35.00 each. You may fill out a sponsorship form and donate for the sponsorship at the Green River Chamber OR you can call (307) 875-5711.

We hope the community will come out and enjoy looking at the display of flags over the weekend of July 4th where they will be displayed for all to see at their leisure.

*Flags are limited and are a first come first serve basis. Get your flags while quantity lasts.

Flags will remain the property of the Green River Chamber of Commerce