Spring Fishing is Heating Up at the Flaming Gorge

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reporting great fishing along the Flaming Gorge Reservoir shores and Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to harvest small lake trout for leisure and during fishing derbies.

In mid-May, the Flaming Gorge will start their annual fish stocking and will continue through mid-June. During this period, lake trout congregate near major boat ramps and offer prime opportunity for anglers to target their species. Current regulations have unlimited harvest for lake trout under 28 inches.

Game and Fish encourages late evenings or early mornings as the best time frames for catching trout. Large schools of trout under 17 inches are being observed close to cliff habitats ranging from 40-70 feet deep. Jigging and trolling close to the cliff faces will help anglers cover more ground and find fish actively cruising in these areas.

“Targeting these younger lake trout while they’re still small is critical,” Walrath said to Wyoming Game and Fish. “As they grow, so does their appetite for the fish we’re stocking. By harvesting them now, anglers are helping with the management of this world-class fishery.”

Upcoming derbies that will help with the removal of small lake trout are the Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby May 17-18, Hell on Reels Fishing Derby June 14-15, and Ducks Unlimited Flaming Gorge Fishing Derby June 21-22. These derbies also give anglers a chance to win prizes.

For more information about fishing regulations, stocking schedules, or upcoming events, visit the Game and Fish Website or contact the Green River Regional Office at (307)875-3223.