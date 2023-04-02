Spring Snow Storm Expected to Impact Travel Throughout Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Travelers are being encouraged by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to adjust their travel plans based on the spring snow storm making it’s way across the Cowboy state.

WYDOT is advising the snowfall could be moderate tonight and early Monday morning along Interstate 80 from the Utah state line to Elk Mountain. Portions of Interstate 25, Interstate 90, and WY 28 will also be impacted by the storm.

Heavy snow and winds are expected, which will create “extensive blowing and drifting snow.” Poor visibility and whiteout conditions are also likely especially Monday night through Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could be 40 mph or more.

See the video below for all the travel impact details. Click here to read about the snow storm.