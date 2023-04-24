Spring Snow Storm to Impact Travel for Portions of Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Moderate to heavy rain and wet snow is expected to impact portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, starting tonight.

Another spring snow storm making its way through the Cowboy state will impact travel, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

The Pacific northwest storm will bring moderate to heavy rain and wet snow starting tonight and going through Tuesday, April 25.

There will be significant road impacts and visibility issues from areas of heavy snow above about 7,000 feet on sections of Interstate 80 and South Pass beginning tonight and lasting through Tuesday afternoon, WYDOT stated. Interstate 25 and eastern I-80 will see moderate to heavy rain and some snowfall as well.

See the video below to watch the entire impact video.