Spring Snow Storm to Impact Travel Through Thursday Afternoon

Wyoming will continue to see travel impacts as the latest spring snow storm moves out of the state, according the to Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

The heaviest snow has fallen and it will gradually taper off through the night, however there may still be some, light scattered snow showers Wednesday.

High travel impacts from blowing and drifting snow is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. Portions of the roads will be slick and black ice could occur. This includes portions of Interstate 80, Interstate 90, and Interstate 25.

