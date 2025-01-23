Stabbing at Little America Leads to Felony Charge

ROCK SPRINGS –– A Georgia woman faces up to a decade in prison after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at Little America Jan. 17.

Nicolet Ann Arcieri, 43, is being held on a $70,000 cash or surety bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center after appearing in circuit court to a charge of felony aggravated assault and battery. The charge carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 29.

According to court documents, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zachary Otte was dispatched to Little America at 9:28 p.m. Jan. 17 regarding a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, Otte saw a white semi-truck with white ECO trailer attached at a gas island on the property, inside were Arcieri and the alleged victim. He told Otte he and Arcieri were engaged after dating for about six months and alleged she stabbed him while he was laying down in the sleeper cab of his truck. He said Arcieri started yelling at him while he was laying down, then allegedly stabbed him.

Documents state Otte saw the man was bleeding through the hoodie and shirt he was wearing, noting the wound was about a half-inch wide. The man alleged Arcieri had a knife balled up in her left fist and thrust the blade straight into him and quickly pulled it out. He said her facial expression changed immediately after stabbing him and left the truck, walking into the Little America store.

The man said the pain he felt was about a three out of 10 and said he walked into the store to ask Arcieri why she stabbed him. He said other customers in the store noticed he was stabbed and declined an offer to call an ambulance.

Otte interviewed a store clerk, who told him Arcieri had walked into the store and claimed her boyfriend had beat her up, asking for someone to call the police. She said Arcieri was moving all over the place while she was in the store, then left. She said Arcieri returned to the store moments later, allegedly saying she had stabbed her boyfriend. The clerk said the boyfriend walked into the store shortly after Arcieri and asked the police call to be canceled because he had a load to deliver and needed to leave. She said he pulled up his shirt and showed that he was bleeding from a wound in his right abdominal area.

The man was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to have the wound looked at. A CT scan was performed to see if damage to the liver or diaphragm resulted from the stabbing. A surgeon determined surgery was needed to repair the laceration.