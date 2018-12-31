Stacey Dale Warby (January 4, 1959 – December 23, 2018)

Stacey Dale Warby, age 59, passed away peacefully early in the morning on December 23, 2018, at the University of Utah Medical Center after suffering a heart attack several days before.

Stacey was born January 4, 1959 to Jerry and Margaret Warby and was a life-long resident of Green River. He graduated from Green River High School in 1977 and was employed for over 30 years as a custodian at OCI.

As a young child, Stacey liked helping the family’s neighbors by going to the neighborhood store for groceries, by mowing their grass in the summer and by shoveling their snow in the winter.

He belonged to the JayCees and loved the holiday season when he helped Santa deliver toys to those in need. Stacey also enjoyed bowling and played on a league over the years.

Although Stacey faced many physical challenges from the time he was an infant, he never let those challenges be an excuse. He loved life and loved people.

He worked hard, was always cheerful and always had a joke to tell. Stacey was generous and loving. He never met a stranger. He was welcoming and accepting of all. Although he was short in stature, he was big in heart and very forgiving.

Stacey loved heavy metal music, movies, the Raiders, CSI:Special Victims Unit, his truck, his pets-both dogs and cats, and eating out with his friends and family. He collected music, movies, Iron Maiden t-shirts, knives and watches.

Stacey was preceded in death by his Dad and Mom earlier this year.

He is survived by his three big sisters, all of whom always had his back: Shirley Warby of Thornton, CO, Maurie White (Roger) of Yuma, AZ, and Karen Pilley (Steve) of Rock Springs, WY.

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great and even great-great nieces and nephews as well as special members of the Friday morning Breakfast club: Mel Banks, Teddy Potter, Karl Pivik, Ray McLain and Eddie Price. He was loved by many and will always be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at St John’s Episcopal Church 350 Mansface in Green River on January 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.