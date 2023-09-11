Stacey “Dex” Eugene Dexheimer (July 12, 1965 – September 3, 2023)

Stacey Eugene Dexheimer (Dex), cherished husband, father, son, and friend left us on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after bravely battling cancer. He was 58 years old.

Born on July 12, 1965, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Eugene and Bonnie Dexheimer, Dex spent his elementary years primarily in South Dakota. He returned to finish junior high and high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A proud alumnus of Rock Springs High School, Class of 1983. Dex attended Western Wyoming College and then completed his Bachelor degree in Computer Science from the Univeristy of Wyoming in 1990.

Dex met the love of his life, Maylin “Meigh”, in Las Vegas Nevada in 2005. They tied the knot September 8, 2012, Meigh and Dex built their lives in Las Vegas Nevada, raising their three children Hamlet “Paw” (26 years old), Mia (10 years old) and Keegan (8 years old). He also was very fond of his many nieces and nephews.

Dex loved his Harley Davidson’s motorcycle. He went to Sturgis with his friends almost every year. His “Road Glide Special” was his main mode of transportation. He rode his bike no matter what the weather was. It did not matter if it was 120° heat, strong wind or rain. You would also never see him wear anything but a Harley shirt.

Dex’ legacy shines on through his children. He was actively involved in all their activities and school endeavors. He was a devoted family man and his love for his wife, children and mother were undeniable. Having had many cats as part of his fur family, he loved them all but “Stimpy” was probably his favorite. Dex’ unique sense of humor has made him even more endearing; it will be missed by all those who knew him.

He started his career at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs then went on to Texas Gulf Corporation in Green River. He moved to Las Vegas in 1999 to help open the Venetian Casino (Las Vegas Sands Corporation) where he was one of the “Founders” in the IT Department. During his career with the Las Vegas Sands Corporation he had the fortune to be a lead programmer at the opening of the Venetian Macao in China.

Dex waited patiently for his soul mate which he found in Meigh. They celebrated their 10th year wedding anniversary in 2022. They loved to travel and make memories with their children and extended family both nationally and internationally. Meigh has been a loving caregiver during his arduous and long battle with cancer.

Dex is survived by his devoted wife Maylin, daughter Mia, sons Hamlet and Keegan, his mother Bonnie and extended family. He reunites with his father Eugene, sister Kathy, nephew Justin, father-in-law Alfredo and other extended family members.

Memorial services in Las Vegas will be held on September 29, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the Chapel in Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89130.

A separate memorial service will be held in Rock Springs, Wyoming at a later date. The date is to be determined.

The family respectfully requests donations to:

Mia/Keegan College Fund c/o Maylin Dexheimer, 6402 Veranda Falls Ct. Las Vegas, NV 89130-1879

St. Jude Children’s hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Canyon Ridge Church https://www.canyonridge.org/give

In lieu of flowers, please send cards to the:

Dexheimer Family

6402 Veranda Falls Ct.

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Canyon Ridge will be Streaming the service via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89478108491?pwd=aXEwTUhKWWxVV0x6MWpMMG8yeXY2dz09

Meeting ID: 894 7810 8491

Passcode: 828908