Stacey Jay Roahrig (March 1, 1940 – June 6, 2023)

Stacey Jay Roahrig, 83, of Dillonvale, Ohio, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Born March 1, 1940 near Dennison, Ohio, he was a son of the late Raymond Everett and Vivian Marie (LeMonte) Roahrig.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Roahrig; brothers, Russell Everett and Frederick Blaine Roahrig; daughter-in-law, Ginger Roahrig; and his stepson, Robert Horvat.

After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, Stacey spent 11 years in brick manufacturing and 29 years in mining. He was a longtime member of the Hopedale American Legion and the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club, as well as a member of the Eagles for over 50 years, having belonged to the Dover, Dillonvale, and Green River, Wyoming, Aeries. He grew up in the Twin City area and was baptized at Dennison Presbyterian Church. Most recently, he had attended Friends Church of Smithfield. Stacey loved everything about Christmas and enjoyed playing Santa for many years.

Stacey leaves behind a large family who love and miss him dearly which includes his children, Dawn Jeannette (Denise) Roahrig, Mark Roahrig, and Raymond (girlfriend, Rhonda Gage) Roahrig; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rae Allene Foster; longtime companion, Dora Horvat and her children, Linda (William) Zonker, Cheryl (William) Rupert, William (Marsha) Horvat, and Carl Pete Horvat, aunt, Clara Clark; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with Stacey’s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions honoring his memory may be made to any organization for the benefit of children.