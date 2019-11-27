Staff Spotlight: Certified Hand Therapist Kris Nelson

Any loss of function through injury or accident has devastating effects on our lives. When the hand and upper extremity are not able to function properly because of injury or illness, specialized treatment is essential.

Fortunately this specialized treatment is available right here in Sweetwater County.

Kris Nelson, PT, MPT, CHT, of Fremont Therapy Group in Green River and Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs, is a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT).

A CHT has expertise to treat patients with upper extremity issues and must earn certification through the National Association of Certified Hand Therapists.

In addition, CHT’s must be licensed physical or occupational therapists for a minimum of five years, have at least 4,000 hours of clinical experience working with upper extremity conditions, and pass a rigorous certification exam, making this one of the more difficult certifications to achieve.





Along with his Hand Therapy Certification, Kris has completed specific training in custom hand splint fabrication. Custom splints are often prescribed after injury or surgery to aid in proper healing. The thermoplastic material that Kris uses can be continually adjusted for proper fit as healing progresses and is molded specifically to the patient’s hand/arm.

“While CHT’s can be either physical or occupational therapists, being a physical therapist allows me to expand the scope of my treatments from the shoulder to the cervical spine. Symptoms of pain and weakness in the hand and arm can actually arise from issues in the neck.” -Ceritified Hand Therapist Kris Nelson

“As with many things, when people hurt their hands, they’re not quick to seek help until the pain is significant; it’s just human nature,” states Kris. “However, one of the main concerns with injuries to the hand is the person can develop stiffness or weakness that may lead to loss of function, which can be extremely traumatic. Care from a professional who specializes in treating everything from the fingertip to the cervical spine makes a very big difference.





Hand therapists commonly treat thumb arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, fractures and tendon injuries, as well hand/arm trauma. For patients recovering from surgery or trauma, hand therapists play an especially crucial role to help regain function.

Whether you have experienced an injury or are suffering from a chronic condition, Kris can help restore range of motion and strength to get you back to your normal activities.

Your hands are incredible tools and we want you to have optimal function so you can enjoy all the activities you love.

About Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports

Our Physical Therapists are certified in the following:

Hand Therapy

Dry Needling

Women’s Health

Wound Care

Our staff also has advanced training in:

Aquatic Therapy

Orthopedic Therapy

Pain Management

Neck & Back Pain/Injuries

Vestibular (Balance)

Manual Therapy

Back-to-Work Assessments

Industrial Rehab

Sports Injuries

