Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos

ROCK SPRINGS — Students at Stagecoach Elementary celebrated Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, this week, which is a holiday that reunites the living and dead.

Stagecoach Elementary English Language teacher Alejandrina Ramirez said students not only learned about the holiday, but they participated in fun activities to celebrate the holiday this week.

Ramirez said Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on November 2 in Mexico, so the students and staff painted their faces and dressed up to recognize the holiday in class. As part of the holiday, families and friends will create ofrendas, or offerings, to honor their departed loved ones. These offerings encourage visits from the dead, allowing the living and the departed to reunite.

“As an EL teacher, I encourage my students to celebrate it with the aim of creating cultural awareness among all students at Stagecoach,” Ramirez said. “On this day students at Stagecoach participate in fun activities while celebrating Dia de los Muertos.”

Photo courtesy of Alejandrina Ramirez

Ramirez said Stagecoach has a large diversity of students, including a large number of Latino students, so she believes it is important to encourage all the kids to learn about and respect other cultures and their customs and celebrations.

“I believe that this is an important holiday to celebrate at Stagecoach due to our large diversity of students, including [our] Latino population,” she said.