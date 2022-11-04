Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos

ROCK SPRINGS — The Hispanic culture around the world celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday and students at Stagecoach Elementary took part in those festivities.

Students not only learned about this holiday but participated in fun activities while celebrating the holiday this week.

“In our school, we celebrate holidays from different countries with the intention of creating a cultural awareness among our students,” teacher Alejandrina Ramirez said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Students and staff dressed up and painted their faces to honor the day and the tradition of the Mexican people, she said. It’s a great way to teach the students about different cultures and prepare them on how to become better citizens by recognizing to accept and respect each other’s cultures and traditions.

Students and staff dressed up to honor the Dia de los Muertos customs and traditions. Courtesy photos

“This is an important holiday to celebrate in our school because we have a great diversity of students from other countries,” Ramirez said.

Students enjoyed learning different traditions and celebrations from other countries. “After they finished their academic tasks, they had an opportunity to decorate a sugar skull,” she said.

Here’s some more photos of the students, staff, and activities.