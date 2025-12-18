Stagecoach PTO and First Choice Ford Prepare 260 Christmas Food Boxes For Local Families

ROCK SPRINGS — The Stagecoach Parent Teacher Organization and First Choice Ford have prepared 260 Christmas food boxes for the Backpack Family Program, which will be distributed to families across Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

Andrea Menegassi, president of the Stagecoach PTO, said the project would not have been possible without the financial support and volunteer efforts of First Choice Ford, Walmart, and Rand and Kelly McConnell.

“Without our community sponsors and everyone pitching in their time and energy, none of this would be possible,” said Menegassi. “We want to make sure that all of our families in Sweetwater County feel supported and know that we are here to help when they need us most.”