Stagecoach PTO Provides Holiday Meals for School District Families

The Stagecoach Elementary PTO, along with support from First Choice Ford and Walmart, provided meals for families in Sweetwater County School District No. 1's Backpack Program. Photo courtesy of the Stagecoach Elementary PTO.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Stagecoach Elementary PTO is making Thanksgiving a better holiday for some Sweetwater County families.

The PTO arranged for every family in the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Backpack Program to receive a full turkey dinner through an effort between local businesses and the PTO. First Choice Ford funded the initiative while Walmart provided the food and vendors allowing the PTO to serve the families.

The group worked with district schools and staff to coordinate pickup and delivery of several hundreds of boxes of food.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“First Choice Ford has partnered with Stagecoach Elementary for the past two years that I’ve served as PTO President, and they have always been there to support our holiday food box efforts,” PTO President Andrea Menegassi said. “This year, when they reached out and said they were willing to go bigger, I took that to heart — and boy, did we go bigger.”

Menegassi said the dinners are complete holiday meals, saying the PTO is grateful for the assistance they received by the two businesses.

“No one should ever go hungry, especially on a holiday, and I’m always willing to lend a helping hand to make sure families in our community are supported.”