Stallions Battle Sixers in 14-4 Loss

CASPER – The Rock Springs Stallions fought hard against the Cheyenne Sixers, one of the best baseball teams in the state, suffering a 14-4 defeat on Monday at Mike Lansing Field for the first round of the Class AA state tournament.

Cheyenne opened the scoring in the first inning when Hayden Swaen hit a two-run homer to left field.

Rock Springs closed the gap to 4-2 in the top of the second. Damian Valerio’s single scored one run, and Ryan Zotti doubled, driving in three more.

Cheyenne regained the lead at 5-4 in the bottom of the second inning, with Caden Westby, Kaed Coates, and Landon McAnelly each contributing to the score through a single, a sacrifice bunt, and a double, respectively.

The Sixers extended their lead with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Braden Pearson’s triple, a scoring error, Mason Tafoya’s single, and a two-run single by Nolan Horton.

Landon Oliver started on the mound for Rock Springs, allowing 11 hits and 13 runs (nine earned) over three and one-third innings, with two strikeouts and four walks. Andrew Thomson started for Cheyenne, giving up three hits and four runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Zotti led Rock Springs offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Cheyenne tallied 11 hits, with Jackson Garrett and Caden Westby each contributing two hits. Westby, who batted in the number seven spot, drove in three runs, going 2-for-3. Mason Tafoya stole three bases, while the Sixers’ defense was solid, committing no errors and turning a double play. Westby had the most fielding chances with 10.

Tomorrow, Rock Springs faces the Laramie Rangers at 10 a.m. which they played last week for senior night. The defeated team will be knocked out of the tournament.

Check out the photos of the doubleheader last week between the Stallions and Rnagers below.