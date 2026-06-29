Stallions Close Knight Invite with Victory

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions closed out the Knight Invite with a victory Sunday, finishing 1-4 over the four-day wood bat tournament and claiming seventh place after competing against a field that featured teams from Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.

Rock Springs dropped its first four games before ending the weekend on a high note with a 10-0 win over the Pocatello Rebels.

The tournament opened Thursday with a 9-2 loss to the Utah Cattle. A six-run second inning proved to be the difference as Utah took control early.

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Dom Wagner paced the Stallions with two hits, while Kennan Green and Kadence Leatham each drove in a run. Landon Oliver took the loss after allowing six runs over three innings.

Friday began with another difficult outing as Douglas rolled to a 12-0 victory behind a 10-run second inning. Although the Stallions were held scoreless, Damian Valerio continued to swing the bat well, collecting two hits and stealing two bases.

Rock Springs rebounded later Friday with one of its strongest performances of the tournament despite falling 3-2 to the eventual tournament champion, the Utah Yaks.

The Stallions erased an early two-run deficit in the opening inning on an RBI single by Landon Oliver and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Noah Hemphil. Utah regained the lead for good in the fourth inning, but Rock Springs stayed within striking distance throughout the contest.

Damian Valerio delivered a complete five-inning effort on the mound, allowing three runs while striking out five. Landon Oliver, Kennan Green and Valerio each recorded a hit as the Stallions pushed the tournament champions to the final out.

Saturday brought another narrow defeat as the Stallions fell 5-4 to the Post 4 Razorbacks despite outhitting their opponents 5-4.

Rock Springs rallied from a two-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Kennan Green delivered the go-ahead RBI single, and Dom Wagner added a sacrifice fly. The Razorbacks answered immediately with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, aided by two Stallion errors, to reclaim the lead.

Green finished with a hit and an RBI while also pitching a complete game, allowing five runs, only two of which were earned.

The Stallions saved their best performance for Sunday’s seventh-place game.

Rock Springs scored three runs in the first inning, added two more in the second, and broke the game open with five runs in the fourth to cruise past the Post 4 Rebels 10-0.

Oliver earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. The Stallions backed him with aggressive baserunning, stealing 10 bases, and flawless defense that turned two double plays without committing an error.

Prestyn Harvey and Lincoln Young each collected two hits and drove in two runs. Koltan Lemus and Karter Duran also recorded two RBIs, while Oliver reached base repeatedly with three walks.

Although the Stallions finished with a 1-4 record, three of their losses came against teams that advanced deep into the tournament or contended for the title, including the champion Utah Yaks.

The Stallions return home Wednesday to host the Casper Oilers as they look to build momentum from Sunday’s win.