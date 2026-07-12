Stallions Close Regular Season at Home Against Douglas

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will close out the regular season Monday with a home doubleheader against the Douglas Cats, marking the team’s final games before the Wyoming American Legion State Tournament.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the second game to follow at approximately 6 p.m. at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

Rock Springs enters the regular-season finale with a 10-41 overall record after being swept by Wheatland over the weekend. The Stallions finished South Conference play without a conference victory but will have one final opportunity to build momentum before the postseason begins.

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While the results have been difficult, the Stallions have continued to gain valuable experience against a challenging schedule that has included many of the region’s top American Legion teams. Their lone victory over the past month came at the Knight Invite in Green River, where they snapped a 20-game losing streak with a 10-0 win over the Pocatello Rebels to claim seventh place in the tournament.

Monday’s opponent has also provided a challenge this season. Douglas has swept Rock Springs in all three of their matchups so far this year, including a 12-0 victory in the most recent meeting during the Knights Invite. The Stallions will look for a stronger showing in the rematch as they wrap up the regular season.

Monday’s regular-season finale will also mark the final home games for the Stallions’ seniors, who will have one last opportunity to play on their home field in front of their friends, family and fans. Beyond the significance of the occasion, Rock Springs will look to build confidence heading into the Wyoming American Legion State Tournament by finishing the regular season with a strong performance against Douglas.