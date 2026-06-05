Stallions Doubleheader Decided by Late Game Surges

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions dropped both games of a home doubleheader Thursday against the Utah Yaks, falling 12-1 in the opener and 8-3 in the nightcap at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

The losses dropped Rock Springs to 8-19 on the season as the Stallions prepare to open conference play this weekend.

Utah took control early in the first game, scoring twice in the opening inning before breaking it open with a five-run third. W. Petita, R. Frei and T. Hansen each collected two hits and drove in two runs for the Yaks.

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Rock Springs managed just one hit in the contest, a single by Damian Valerio. Karter Duran drove in the Stallions’ lone run.

Arlo Braly took the loss after allowing three runs over one and two-thirds innings. Utah’s starting pitcher, who was not named in the results, earned the win, limiting Rock Springs to one hit over four innings while striking out seven.

The Stallions were more competitive in the second game and briefly held the lead before Utah pulled away.

After the Yaks scored in the top of the first inning, Rock Springs answered with two runs in the bottom half. Lincoln Young tied the game with an RBI single and later put the Stallions ahead 3-2 with an RBI double in the second inning.

Utah regained the lead in the third, scoring twice to move back in front at 4-3. The Yaks added insurance runs late and held Rock Springs scoreless the rest of the way to complete the sweep.

Young accounted for all three Stallions runs, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Dom Wagner was charged with the loss despite striking out five batters in two and two-thirds innings. Control issues proved costly, as Utah drew eight walks and capitalized on its opportunities. W. Petita drove in three runs for the Yaks, while five different Utah players recorded hits.

The Stallions will look to regroup Saturday when they host Laramie in their first conference doubleheader of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.