Stallions Drop Doubleheader to Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks at Home

ROCK SPRINGS — The Post 24 Stallions varsity baseball team dropped both games of a home doubleheader Saturday against a strong Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks squad, falling 13-5 in the opener and 10-8 in a competitive second game.

Cheyenne jumped out early in game one, scoring four runs in the opening frame and six more in the third to take control. Despite two hits, an RBI from Ryan Zotti, and a pair of RBIs from teammates Jayson Sagastume and Damian Valerio, the Stallions couldn’t match the Hawks’ offensive output. Reid Horton went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Cheyenne, while Will Shaw added three RBIs of his own. The Hawks tallied 16 hits in total and took advantage of nine walks issued by Stallions pitchers.

In the nightcap, Prestyn Harvey sparked the Stallions with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, including a three-run double in the first inning. Rock Springs briefly regained the lead in the fifth after RBI hits by Steve Harmon and Sagastume, but Cheyenne answered in the sixth to pull ahead for good.

Despite the loss, the Stallions showed resilience, drawing eight walks and getting two RBIs each from Harvey and Sagastume. Cheyenne was led by Cooper Hassler’s three-hit outing, while Mason Maggard and Horton drove in two runs apiece.