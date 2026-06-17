Stallions Drop Pair to Hawks as Losing Streak Continues

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Stallions were unable to break through against one of Wyoming’s top Legion programs Tuesday, falling twice to the Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks in conference play. The Hawks claimed a 4-3 victory in the opener before rolling to a 15-1 win in the nightcap.

The losses extended Rock Springs’ losing streak to 14 games and dropped the Stallions to 8-29 overall.

Despite the results, the Stallions were competitive throughout the first game and nearly earned a split before the Hawks held on late.

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Rock Springs struck first in the opening inning when Lincoln Young doubled home a run to give the Stallions a 1-0 lead.

The Hawks answered immediately, however. Than Hardy and Chase Aragon each delivered RBI singles in the bottom of the first to put Cheyenne ahead 2-1. A sacrifice bunt by Ayden Gamo added another run in the second inning as the Hawks stretched their advantage to 3-1.

The Stallions continued to battle and stayed within striking distance throughout the contest. Damian Valerio and Young each drove in a run, while Landon Oliver and Karter Duran collected two hits apiece.

Kennan Green turned in a solid outing on the mound despite taking the loss. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out three and walking one.

Cheyenne starter Alex Vines earned the win after allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight.

The Hawks finished with 10 hits, led by Aragon’s three-hit performance. Nolan Gorman added two hits and three stolen bases as Cheyenne secured the 4-3 victory.

The second game started promisingly for Rock Springs.

Prestyn Harvey singled home a run in the top of the first inning to give the Stallions an early 1-0 lead. But the Hawks responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

Cheyenne added two more runs in the second before breaking the game open with a seven-run third inning, building a commanding 15-1 advantage.

Harvey finished 1-for-2 with the Stallions’ lone RBI. Damian Valerio, Landon Oliver, Kadence Leatham and Nolan Fouts also recorded hits.

Oliver was charged with the loss after Cheyenne scored 15 runs, nine earned, through the first three innings.

The Hawks pounded out 13 hits in the victory. Nolan Gorman led the offense by going 4-for-4, while Caleb Moore drove in three runs. Alex Vines, Hardy and Aragon each added multiple hits.

The four-game trip to Cheyenne proved challenging for the Stallions, who were swept by both the Eagles and Hawks. Despite several competitive stretches, including a one-run loss in Tuesday’s opener and a walk-off defeat in the second game against the Eagles on Monday, Rock Springs was unable to snap its skid.

The Stallions have now lost 14 consecutive games since their last victory, a 4-0 win over Evanston on May 25. They will look to regroup and get back in the win column as conference play continues next week against the Cheyenne Sixers.