Stallions Drop Tournament Opener to Top-Seeded Riders

CHEYENNE — A third-inning surge by the Gillette Riders proved too much for the Rock Springs Stallions, as they fell 10-0 in their opening game of the Wyoming American Legion Baseball AA State Tournament on Monday at Powers Field.

The Riders broke the game open with an eight-run third inning, capitalizing on three hits and several walks to put the contest out of reach. Gillette first got on the board in the second with a double by Case Schilling, then used extra-base hits from Karver Partlow and Ethan Hecker in the third to spark the big inning.

Ryker Smith earned the win for Gillette, allowing just one hit over four innings while striking out five. Damian Valerio took the loss for Rock Springs, giving up eight runs on four hits in two and one-third innings.

Haiden Bledsoe, Landon Oliver and Prestyn Harvey each recorded a hit for the Stallions, who managed just three hits against Gillette’s pitching.

Schilling led the Riders with two hits and two RBIs, while Cason Loftus and Seth Petersen also drove in two runs apiece. Gillette drew nine walks as a team and stole two bases.

With the loss, Rock Springs drops to the elimination bracket. The Stallions will face the Laramie Rangers at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Laramie also fell in its opener, losing 6-0 to the Sheridan Troopers earlier Monday.

A loss Tuesday would end the Stallions’ season in the modified double-elimination tournament.