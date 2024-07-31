Stallions Eliminated from AA State Tournament by Laramie

CASPER – The Rock Springs Stallions couldn’t keep up with the Laramie Rangers, falling 12-5 on Tuesday at Mike Lansing Field in Casper. This loss marks the end of the Stallions’ season as they were eliminated from the AA state tournament.

The Stallions opened the scoring in the second inning when Ryan Zotti singled, driving in one run. However, the Rangers turned the game around in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs on five hits, including a key two-run single by Kaige Schriner.

The Stallions managed to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning, capitalizing on a double by Billy Peterson, a single by Jayson Sagastume, and two errors. Despite this effort, the Rangers regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a series of singles and a steal of home by Schriner.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Maddox Ice started on the mound for the Stallions, giving up nine hits and nine runs over four innings, striking out two and walking four. Jace Moniz was the starting pitcher for the Rangers, allowing two hits and one run over two innings, with two strikeouts and three walks.

Peterson led the Stallions offensively, going 2-for-4. Sagastume, Zotti, and Peterson each drove in a run for Rock Springs. The Rangers accumulated 11 hits, with Schriner leading the charge with four RBIs. Schriner and Ben Malone both had two hits, while Malone also drew two walks. The Rangers demonstrated patience at the plate, drawing six walks in total. Schriner also stole two bases.

In addition to their performance in the tournament, the Stallions saw two of their players, Peterson and Zotti, named to the AA All-State Second Team, highlighting their standout seasons despite the team’s early exit from the tournament.

Congratulations on a fun year to all the Rock Springs Stallions and best of luck to their seniors, Sagastume, Jonah Anderson, and Jackson Rees, in their future endeavors.