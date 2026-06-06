Stallions Eye Fresh Start Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will begin South Conference play Saturday when they host Laramie in a doubleheader at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the second game to follow around 3 p.m.

Saturday’s matchup marks an important milestone in the first season of Wyoming Legion Baseball’s revamped structure following the elimination of the traditional Class A and AA designations. While teams have already logged several weeks of non-conference games, league play now takes center stage as programs begin positioning themselves in the conference standings.

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For Rock Springs, conference play offers an opportunity for a reset.

The Stallions enter the weekend with an 8-19 overall record after being swept by the Utah Yaks on Thursday. Despite the record, Rock Springs has shown flashes throughout the season, particularly on the defensive side during their victories. The Stallions have recorded three shutouts this season and have allowed an average of just 2.5 runs in their eight wins.

Rock Springs will be looking for more consistency offensively as it enters conference competition. The Stallions managed just four runs across two games against Utah, though Lincoln Young provided a bright spot in the nightcap by driving in all three runs in an 8-3 loss.

Several players have contributed offensively throughout the season, including Damian Valerio, Landon Oliver and Young, while the Stallions have continued to rely on gaining experience against a challenging schedule.

Laramie presents another difficult test. The Rangers have already logged conference matchups, with a 9-13 overall record coming into the start of the week and a 1-3 conference record. The Rangers handed Rock Springs a 14-0 loss during a tournament matchup earlier this season.

This time, however, the games carry greater significance as conference standings are on the line.