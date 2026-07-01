Stallions Face Road Test in Casper

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will look to build on the momentum of their first victory in a month when they travel to Casper on Wednesday for a South Conference doubleheader against the Casper Oilers.

The twinbill is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Rock Springs enters the matchup with a 9-35 overall record and an 0-10 mark in conference play. The Stallions snapped a 20-game losing streak during last weekend’s Knight Invite in Green River, defeating the Pocatello Rebels 10-0 in the seventh-place game.

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The victory marked Rock Springs’ only win during the month of June, as the Stallions finished the month 1-20 after navigating one of the toughest stretches of their season.

While the record has not reflected it, the Stallions have shown flashes of competitiveness throughout the summer. Rock Springs has played several close contests against conference opponents and tournament teams, including one-run losses to Douglas, Cheyenne Post 6 and the eventual Knight Invite champion Utah Yaks.

Now, the Stallions face another difficult challenge in Casper.

The Oilers enter Wednesday’s doubleheader with a 22-18 overall record and a 7-1 conference mark, placing them near the top of the South Conference standings. Casper has consistently been one of the league’s strongest teams this season and will be looking to strengthen its position in the conference race with two home victories.

For Rock Springs, limiting big innings will be a key emphasis. The Stallions have remained competitive when keeping games close but have struggled when opponents have strung together multiple runs in a single inning, a trend that has contributed to several lopsided conference losses.

Offensively, Rock Springs will look to continue getting production from veterans such as Kennan Green, Damian Valerio, Landon Oliver and Dom Wagner, while younger players including Prestyn Harvey, Lincoln Young and Karter Duran have continued to gain valuable experience throughout the summer.

A strong pitching performance will also be crucial against an Oilers lineup that has produced consistently throughout conference play.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, every conference game becomes increasingly important for the Stallions as they continue searching for their first South Conference victory of the year. Wednesday’s doubleheader offers another opportunity to carry momentum from their tournament-ending win into conference competition against one of the league’s top teams.