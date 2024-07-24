Stallions Fall to Laramie in Senior Night Doubleheader

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Stallions faced a tough night on their home turf, losing both games of a doubleheader against the Laramie Rangers during their senior night. The Stallions fell 11-5 in the first game and 12-3 in the second, despite showing moments of resilience.

In the opener, the Rangers took an early lead, capitalizing on a single by Diego Herrera and a passed ball, followed by an error, to score two runs in the first inning. The Stallions briefly bounced back in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs on walks and a passed ball to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Rangers regained control in the fifth inning, scoring four runs, including a key two-run single by Bracen Gruver, to seal the victory.

Laramie’s Jace Moniz earned the win, allowing three hits and five runs (four earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking seven. Maddox Ice started for the Stallions, giving up seven hits and 10 runs (two earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out nine and walking five.

The Stallions’ offense was led by Maddox Ice, Jackson Rees, and Prestyn Harvey, each driving in a run. Laramie’s lineup featured strong performances from Herrera and Tayton Moore, who each had two hits, and Gruver, who led the team with two RBIs.

The second game saw the Rangers secure a 12-3 win, thanks in part to a seven-run outburst in the sixth inning. Rock Springs took an early lead with a 3-1 score in the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Jayson Sagastume. However, Laramie responded decisively in the sixth, with Kaige Schriner’s two-run triple leading the way.

Tayton Moore earned the win for the Rangers, pitching five innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned), striking out five and walking one. Ryan Zotti started for the Stallions, giving up nine hits and five runs (four earned) over five and one-third innings.

Brandon Chavez had a standout game for Laramie, going 4-for-4, while Schriner led the team with three RBIs. The Stallions were led by Griffen Garner, who collected two hits.

Check out some photos from the game and senior night below.

The Stallions will next face Jackson today on the road at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in their final games before the state tournament.