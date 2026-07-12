Stallions Finish Conference Play Winless

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions closed out South Conference play Saturday with a pair of losses to the Wheatland Lobos, falling 10-0 and 15-3 at Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

The sweep leaves the Stallions winless in conference play this season as they head into the final week of the regular season before the Wyoming American Legion State Tournament.

Wheatland controlled the opener from the start, scoring in the first inning before adding three more runs in the second on the way to a 10-0 victory.

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Kennan Green took the loss for Rock Springs after pitching five innings, allowing eight runs, four of them earned, on eight hits while striking out three.

The Stallions were limited to one hit, a single by Green, as Wheatland starter Cooper Meyer struck out eight over six scoreless innings.

Wheatland finished with 10 hits, led by Braxton Becker and Ayden Lind, who each collected three. Kenny Raser drove in three runs, while Hunter Knott added two hits.

The second game was much more competitive through six innings.

Wheatland built a 2-0 lead before Rock Springs answered with three runs to take a 3-2 advantage. Koltan Lemus, Damian Valerio and Karter Duran each drove in a run as the Stallions briefly grabbed the lead.

The game remained within reach until the seventh inning, when Wheatland broke it open with an eight-run frame to secure a 15-3 victory.

Much of the decisive inning came without hard contact as Wheatland took advantage of walks, hit batters and an error to pull away. Karter Duran started for the Stallions and worked into the sixth inning, allowing seven runs, four earned, on 12 hits while striking out two.

Valerio paced Rock Springs offensively, going 2-for-3, while Lemus and Duran each added an RBI. The Stallions also turned a double play. Grady Bohlander led Wheatland with four hits, while Nolan Schaffner drove in three runs. The visitors finished with 13 hits, drew seven walks and stole seven bases.

Rock Springs now turns its attention to its regular-season finale Monday at home against the Douglas Cats before opening play at the Wyoming American Legion State Tournament.