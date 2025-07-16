Stallions, Giants Square Off in Search of First Conference Wins

JACKSON — Two teams hungry for their first conference victories will meet Wednesday when the Rock Springs Stallions travel north for a doubleheader against the Jackson Giants.

The Stallions (14-21, 0-8) and Giants (7-31-1, 0-12) currently occupy the bottom two spots in the Wyoming AA standings. Both will have a chance to climb out of the cellar with the pair of league games, scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. at the Giants’ home field in Jackson.

Rock Springs snapped a one-game skid with Sunday’s non-conference victory in Green River and will look to keep the bats hot against Jackson. The Giants, meanwhile, have endured a challenging season marked by close losses and a winless conference mark to date. Jackson is hoping to turn the page at home and notch its first AA West win in front of its home crowd.

Both teams are eager to reverse their fortunes in league play as the summer season enters the second half. The doubleheader could prove pivotal for each squad as they jockey for seeding and momentum heading toward the postseason.