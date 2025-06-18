Stallions Head to Evanston for Non-Conference Clash Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions (9-15) will look to build consistency and carry momentum from a solid showing in Laramie when they face the Evanston Outlaws (15-13-1) in a non-conference matchup Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Evanston.

Rock Springs recently went 2-2 at the Dooley Oil Classic, which included a win over Torrington. The Stallions exploded for 19 runs in one game and put up nine in another, showcasing offensive depth.

Jayson Sagastume led the way with multiple RBIs in the win over Torrington, and Damian Valerio added two RBIs while picking up the victory on the mound. Landon Oliver and Ryan Zotti also contributed strong performances in the batter’s box, helping the team put together one of its best offensive stretches of the season.

Evanston, meanwhile, enters with a 15-13-1 record and a 1-1 mark in conference play. The Outlaws will use Thursday’s game as an opportunity to tune up ahead of a busy stretch of summer baseball.

Although Thursday’s contest won’t impact either team’s conference standings, it offers the Stallions a chance to fine-tune their rotation and find rhythm at the plate heading into the final half of the season.