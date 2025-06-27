Stallions Look for Breakthrough in Conference Clash with Hawks

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions will host the Cheyenne Hawks on Saturday, June 28, in a pivotal doubleheader as both teams look to climb out of the bottom of the American Legion AA standings. First pitches are set for 5 and 7 p.m. at the Wataha Sports Complex, with both contests counting toward conference play.

The Stallions (11-15, 0-4) are still in search of their first conference win of the season. They’ll have a chance to reset against a Hawks squad that enters the weekend just one spot ahead of them in the standings. Cheyenne (15-20, 1-7) has struggled in league play as well, with a lone conference victory.

For Rock Springs, the series marks an opportunity to generate momentum in front of a home crowd. While the Stallions have seen flashes of strong play, they’ve yet to string together the consistency needed to make headway in the AA standings. Offensively, they’ll likely look to their top hitters to ignite a spark.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

With both teams occupying near bottom spots in the AA division, Saturday’s doubleheader could have implications for postseason seeding. The Stallions, still winless in conference play, hope to flip the script on their season with two crucial games on their home turf.