Stallions Open State Tournament Against Top-Seeded Riders

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Stallions will face a tough test to open the Wyoming American Legion Baseball AA State Tournament on Monday when they take on the top-seeded Gillette Riders at Powers Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Stallions enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed, while Gillette holds the top spot after a strong regular season. The Riders will be looking to continue their dominance as they chase a state championship and a berth to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Billings, Montana.

Monday’s action begins at 9:30 a.m. with the No. 4 Sheridan Troopers facing the No. 5 Laramie Rangers. The Stallions’ matchup with Gillette follows at 12:30 p.m. The day continues with No. 3 Casper Oilers meeting No. 6 Cheyenne Hawks at 3:30 p.m., and closes with the No. 2 Cheyenne Sixers — winners of 21 of the last 24 state titles — against the No. 7 Jackson Giants at 6:30 p.m.

If Rock Springs defeats Gillette, they will advance to play the winner of Sheridan vs. Laramie on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. A loss would send the Stallions to a 9:30 a.m. elimination game Tuesday against the loser of Sheridan vs. Laramie. A second loss would end Rock Springs’ season.

The AA tournament runs through Aug. 1 in Cheyenne, featuring an eight-team, modified double-elimination format. The Cheyenne Sixers enter as the five-time defending state champions.